Ruff Reaches Market Cap of $14.86 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and $2.45 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00055108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00704892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00026290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003484 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

