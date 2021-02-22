Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) Insider Purchases C$13,320.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,682,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,826,730.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 27,800 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,470.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 4,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 900 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,360.50.

On Thursday, December 17th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 14,900 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total transaction of C$79,715.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,300 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$40,661.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 8,700 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$48,024.00.

Shares of CVE:RUP traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.67 million and a PE ratio of -72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.98. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$6.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RUP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.