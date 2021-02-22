Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) shares traded down 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.93. 1,524,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,346,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (NYSE:RSI)

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc

