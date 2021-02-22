Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 61,835 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,835 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.74% of LivaNova worth $23,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 687.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after buying an additional 538,037 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 151.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 497,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,192,000 after purchasing an additional 186,108 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $8,037,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $4,208,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

LivaNova stock opened at $70.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

