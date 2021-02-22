Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.72% of Spectrum Brands worth $24,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $41,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $14,728,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $12,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $82.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

