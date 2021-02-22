Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 876,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Realty Income worth $26,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

The firm also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.