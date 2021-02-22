Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $24,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $101,866,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,535,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 149,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,155.4% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 121,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 112,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $246.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $252.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.