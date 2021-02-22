Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $26,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,344.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 39,060 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,180 shares of company stock worth $2,549,960 over the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $135.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

