Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.95 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,722 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Brighthouse Financial worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $1,746,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $9,732,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

