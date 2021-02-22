Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.39 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $24,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. CX Institutional grew its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Shares of DLTR opened at $107.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

