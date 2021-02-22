Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.11 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $223.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

