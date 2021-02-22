Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.11 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,263 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Evergy worth $26,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Evergy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Evergy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG opened at $54.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

