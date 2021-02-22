Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Teradyne worth $26,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after buying an additional 138,480 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,730,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $142.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

