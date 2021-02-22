Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 106,164 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 145.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,164 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of CoreSite Realty worth $22,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR opened at $121.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average of $123.43. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

