Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,361 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $23,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $321.79 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $330.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.
In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
