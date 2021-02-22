Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,361 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $23,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $321.79 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $330.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

