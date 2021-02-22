Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $111.75. 785,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 508,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ryanair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter worth $77,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

