Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $75.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

