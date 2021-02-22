Ryo Currency Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $207,952.52 and $727.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,034.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.80 or 0.03262827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.54 or 0.00385404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $595.66 or 0.01144727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00418972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.04 or 0.00390208 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00263905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00025014 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,658,722 coins and its circulating supply is 27,541,410 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

