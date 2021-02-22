Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.47). Sabre posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sabre by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sabre by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SABR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,971,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Sabre has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $21.27.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

