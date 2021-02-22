Safe Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $9.39 million and $92,493.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

