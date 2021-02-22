SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.99 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.99 million and $173.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,658.46 or 0.99544026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00038143 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.38 or 0.00503345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.00780335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.00 or 0.00284116 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00140259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001542 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

