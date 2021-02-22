Safex Token (SFT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $454.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Safex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $18.45 million and $454.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

