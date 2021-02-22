SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Price Down 8.2%

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.77 and last traded at $58.21. 1,297,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 960,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,815.18 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,017 shares of company stock worth $4,330,139. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after buying an additional 77,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 84,813 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,373,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,036,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

