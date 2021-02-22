Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Saipem in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.27. Saipem has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.83.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

