Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €35.00 by Baader Bank

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.62 ($24.26).

ETR:SZG traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €23.14 ($27.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. Salzgitter AG has a one year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a one year high of €23.50 ($27.65). The business’s 50-day moving average is €21.99 and its 200-day moving average is €16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

