Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 7.1%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $37.85. 504,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,063,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.