Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Up 6.3%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.40. 726,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,983,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.17.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

