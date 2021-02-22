Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 3,755,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,146,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

SAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

