Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.55% of Sanofi worth $668,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,326 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $4,912,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.64 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.