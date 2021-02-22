Sant R. William Van Sells 13,938 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after acquiring an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after purchasing an additional 105,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 1,335,566 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

