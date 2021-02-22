Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SIS stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The company has a market cap of C$867.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68. Savaria has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$18.37.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

