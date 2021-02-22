SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Shares of SBAC traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,411. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,745.02 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.56. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.29.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

