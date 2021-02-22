SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.00-10.41 EPS.
Shares of SBAC stock traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $259.70. 861,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,411. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.87. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,731.22 and a beta of 0.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.
