SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-10.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.172-2.212 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.70. 861,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,411. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,731.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.39 and a 200-day moving average of $290.87.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $317.29.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

