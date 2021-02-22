Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $40.20 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

