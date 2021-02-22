Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

SBGSY stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.18. 234,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $31.39.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

