Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,572 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schneider National worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1,788.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,024 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Schneider National by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Schneider National by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

