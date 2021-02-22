Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Schroders stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. Schroders has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

