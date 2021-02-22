Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $95.53 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $96.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

