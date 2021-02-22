Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.74. 6,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,487. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $96.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

