Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.98

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $62.96, with a volume of 2439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,041,000 after buying an additional 1,086,646 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after buying an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after buying an additional 569,348 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

