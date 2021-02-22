Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.46

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

