Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Scientific Games posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 490%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($5.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.61) to ($5.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.74. 426,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,846. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $49.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

