SciPlay’s (SCPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCPL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,536. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SciPlay by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,542 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 422,046 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in SciPlay by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 344,512 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 319,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 256,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.