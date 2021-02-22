Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

NYSE STNG opened at $16.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 234,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.