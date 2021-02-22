Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of STNG opened at $16.92 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $992.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

