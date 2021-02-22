Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Scorpio Tankers traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.04. 1,586,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,920,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $2,843,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 234,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $941.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

