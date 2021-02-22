Scotiabank Increases Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$17.50

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.42.

Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$17.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$21.50.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

