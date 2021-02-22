Scotiabank Lowers Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$3.20 to C$3.40 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

MRT.UN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.97. 202,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.68, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$318.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.01. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$12.63.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.