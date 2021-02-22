ScPrime Hits Market Cap of $7.94 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 62% against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $53,281.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00498164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00068072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057470 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00744110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00024205 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,672,142 coins and its circulating supply is 32,988,531 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

